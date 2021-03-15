Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 585,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,922,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,742,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.87. 90,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,966,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

