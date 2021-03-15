Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,104,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.18% of American Water Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

