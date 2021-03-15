Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 203,504 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 203,504 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,991,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $817,081.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.15. 10,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

