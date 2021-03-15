Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,752,815 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,063,000. Banco Bradesco accounts for 1.5% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.55% of Banco Bradesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.44. 49,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,228,863. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

