Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.87. The stock had a trading volume of 143,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,330,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $472.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $157.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

