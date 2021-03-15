Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR) Declares $0.06 Interim Dividend

Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 29.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.13.

About Vortiv

Vortiv Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud and cloud security services in India. The company, through its interest in Transaction Solutions International (India) Private Limited, installs and manages a network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and bill payment systems on behalf of various banks.

