Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR) Declares $0.06 Interim Dividend

Vortiv Limited (ASX:VOR) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 29.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.13.
About Vortiv
Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Vortiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vortiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.