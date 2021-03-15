Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,334,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 5.1% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $117,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

