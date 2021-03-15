Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $121.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,558 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.69% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $121,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $136.69. The stock had a trading volume of 740,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,898,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.