Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $52.50 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $52,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $114.72. 235,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,365. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

