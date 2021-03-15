Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Update

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the February 11th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IDE stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,185. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 35.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

