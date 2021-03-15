VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’ Lock-Up Period To End on March 22nd (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)

VPC Impact Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, March 22nd. VPC Impact Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

VIHAU stock opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83. VPC Impact Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIHAU. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,234,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,086,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $4,500,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.