W Green Pay (WGP) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $114,432.72 and $43,188.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00048594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00657308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026172 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035159 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

