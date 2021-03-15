W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CL King upped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

GRA opened at $60.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 287.33 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,913,000 after buying an additional 546,910 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 34,128 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 400.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

