Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Trading Up 5.5%

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $113.00 and last traded at $112.19. 249,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 196,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,284 shares of company stock worth $8,463,771. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,229,000 after purchasing an additional 926,563 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,506,000 after acquiring an additional 222,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 86,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

