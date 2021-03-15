Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report $235.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.51 million and the lowest is $208.49 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $226.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $967.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $999.50 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $987.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 271,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. now owns 1,064,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 61,546 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 829,663 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

