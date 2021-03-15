Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAFD. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Washington Federal stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

