Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report sales of $69.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.18 million and the lowest is $68.60 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $289.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.49 million to $292.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $312.00 million, with estimates ranging from $300.82 million to $326.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

WRE opened at $24.68 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

