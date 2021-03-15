Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.41% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,580,000 after buying an additional 820,519 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE WRE opened at $24.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.