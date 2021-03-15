Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.37

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 79914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $525.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 21,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $403,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,273 shares in the company, valued at $720,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,496 shares of company stock valued at $854,510. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 564.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

