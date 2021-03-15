Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Cap of $8.85 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $8.85 million and approximately $212,192.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.97 or 0.00454953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00096893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00071181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.51 or 0.00547315 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

