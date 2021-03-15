Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.02 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and $197,500.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.73 or 0.00453393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00061899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00096488 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00068957 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.31 or 0.00521268 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

