Waves (WAVES) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83.02 Million

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $992.14 million and approximately $83.02 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $9.49 or 0.00017274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005737 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,585,002 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

