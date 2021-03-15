WAX Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. WAX has a market cap of $406.24 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00033434 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,707,851,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,536,844,212 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.