Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.00.

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $280.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of W traded up $9.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.08. 41,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,130. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.80. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,251 shares of company stock valued at $32,938,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,685,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,514,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth $146,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

