Wedbush Comments on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $9.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $338.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.76).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $289,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 278,614 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

