Wedbush Comments on Surface Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Surface Oncology in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SURF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Surface Oncology has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $385.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,722,000 shares of company stock worth $31,033,915. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $12,448,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

