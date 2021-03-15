Wedbush Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $2.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.36.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

NYSE:FUN opened at $51.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.22. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after buying an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 502,575 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 510.2% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 317,723 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,908,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

