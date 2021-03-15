Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Best Buy (BBY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Best Buy (NYSE: BBY):

3/15/2021 – Best Buy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Best Buy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Best Buy is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $114.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Best Buy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

3/4/2021 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

2/26/2021 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $130.00.

2/25/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.

2/16/2021 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

2/4/2021 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Best Buy have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure in spite of the company reporting better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Management stated that although the company is witnessing increased demand for the products and services at the start of the final quarter, it is still difficult to predict whether these trends will persist, owing to the uncertainty related to the pandemic. Moreover, Best Buy expects gross margin to remain under pressure and anticipates higher SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter. Despite these headwinds, we believe that the company’s supply chain expertise, flexible store operating model and ability to shift quickly to digital bode well. Also, the company remains focused on executing Building the New Blue strategy and harness opportunities.”

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,037. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Best Buy Co Inc alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.