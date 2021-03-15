Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FULC):

3/8/2021 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Fulcrum Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Fulcrum Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/22/2021 – Fulcrum Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $12.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.08. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $92,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

