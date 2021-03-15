Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IMI (IMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IMI (LON: IMI) recently:
- 3/11/2021 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – IMI had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – IMI had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – IMI had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 18 ($0.24) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,296 ($16.93). 316,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,297.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 619.80 ($8.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,374 ($17.95). The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.54%.
