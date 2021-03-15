Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rotork (RTOXF)

Rotork (OTCMKTS: RTOXF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2021 – Rotork was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/12/2021 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/3/2021 – Rotork had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2021 – Rotork had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/3/2021 – Rotork had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/21/2021 – Rotork was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/20/2021 – Rotork had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/14/2021 – Rotork was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

OTCMKTS:RTOXF opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

