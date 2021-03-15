Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ladder Capital (LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE: LADR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Ladder Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ladder Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/2/2021 – Ladder Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/1/2021 – Ladder Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $11.50 to $12.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Ladder Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

2/9/2021 – Ladder Capital was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.50.

2/2/2021 – Ladder Capital is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Ladder Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

Get Ladder Capital Corp alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,629 shares of company stock worth $2,948,790. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 303.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.