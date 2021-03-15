Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AGIO):

3/8/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

3/1/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/1/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

2/26/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

1/27/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Agios Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $58.00.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 400,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,147. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.