Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Itron (ITRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2021 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Itron was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Itron reported fourth-quarter results wherein earnings topped the estimates but revenues missed the same. The company benefited from Outcomes segment momentum which was driven by growing software license revenues. Further, it witnessed stability in supply chain and logistics. Itron’s supply chain optimization strategy is a positive. Also, it remains optimistic about its strategic investments and growing footprint in the connected devices space. Further, strengthening momentum across Riva distributed intelligence platform is likely to continue aiding Itron’s performance. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, sluggish Device Solutions and Networked Solutions segments remain concerns. Further, manufacturing inefficiencies, sluggish demand environment and operational constraints owing to the ongoing pandemic are woes.”

2/25/2021 – Itron had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Itron was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Itron is benefiting from strong momentum across Riva distributed intelligence platform. Further, new tenders and awards remain positives. Also, normalizing trend in the Asia-Pacific region is acting as a tailwind. Additionally, Itron’s supply chain optimization strategy is another positive. The company remains optimistic about its strategic investments and growing footprint in the connected devices space. The company does not expect any order cancellation in the rest of 2020 which is a positive. Further, solid momentum of Device Solutions across water and gas markets is a tailwind. However, Itron is being impacted by restrictions imposed by coronavirus. Also, declining shipment volume and suspension of deployments by local and regional governments are concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry in the past year.”

ITRI traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $96.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,756. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Itron Inc alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.