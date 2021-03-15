Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) in the last few weeks:

3/12/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $939.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 657.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 166,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,600 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,516,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 74.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 65.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

