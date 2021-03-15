Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) in the last few weeks:
- 3/12/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $41.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2021 – TCR2 Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $939.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $35.86.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Sell-side analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
