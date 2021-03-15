Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trinity Capital (TRIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS: TRIN):

  • 2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.
  • 2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at Compass Point. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock.
  • 2/23/2021 – Trinity Capital is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS TRIN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,779. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

