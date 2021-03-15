Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB):

3/3/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – M&T Bank had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

2/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. The fourth-quarter results reflected high mortgage banking revenues, low net interest income, along with rise in provisions and costs. M&T Bank's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from strong capital position, seem impressive. Revival of mortgage banking revenues, on account of lower rates, is likely to support the bank’s bottom-line growth. The company's steady capital-deployment activities are commendable. However, rising expenses might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and poor credit quality are headwinds.”

1/26/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $157.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after acquiring an additional 97,888 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

