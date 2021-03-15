Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB):
- 3/3/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – M&T Bank had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.
- 2/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of M&T Bank have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other. The fourth-quarter results reflected high mortgage banking revenues, low net interest income, along with rise in provisions and costs. M&T Bank's product and balance-sheet diversification efforts, with support from strong capital position, seem impressive. Revival of mortgage banking revenues, on account of lower rates, is likely to support the bank’s bottom-line growth. The company's steady capital-deployment activities are commendable. However, rising expenses might deter bottom-line expansion. Also, significant exposure to commercial real estate loans and poor credit quality are headwinds.”
- 1/26/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
NYSE MTB opened at $157.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,321,000 after acquiring an additional 97,888 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.
