Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Recipe Unlimited (RCPUF)

3/9/2021 – Recipe Unlimited had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Recipe Unlimited had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Recipe Unlimited had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.50 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Recipe Unlimited had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $17.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RCPUF remained flat at $$16.20 during trading hours on Monday. Recipe Unlimited Co. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

