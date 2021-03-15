Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Taylor Wimpey (TWODF)

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS: TWODF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Taylor Wimpey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/5/2021 – Taylor Wimpey had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/4/2021 – Taylor Wimpey had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/3/2021 – Taylor Wimpey had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/8/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/29/2021 – Taylor Wimpey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2021 – Taylor Wimpey was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2021 – Taylor Wimpey had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

OTCMKTS:TWODF remained flat at $$2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.51.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

