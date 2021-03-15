Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the February 11th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE WEI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.58. 674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. Weidai has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

