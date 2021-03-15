Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.55

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.38, with a volume of 1639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after buying an additional 3,159,144 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,100,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,894,000 after acquiring an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,667 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $35,259,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.