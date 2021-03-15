Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

