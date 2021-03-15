Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.43% of Terreno Realty worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,967,000 after purchasing an additional 435,011 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $12,216,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,064 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

NYSE TRNO opened at $57.44 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

