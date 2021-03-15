Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s previous close.

OGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.59. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 697.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

