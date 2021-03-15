West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 11th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.
OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.70 on Monday. West African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68.
About West African Resources
Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.