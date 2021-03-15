West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the February 11th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.3 days.

OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.70 on Monday. West African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in West Africa. The company explores for gold and copper. Its key asset is the 100% owned Sanbrado gold project located in Burkina Faso. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

