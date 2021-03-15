West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Increased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $36,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $274.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

