Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post $334.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.30 million and the lowest is $326.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $274.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

WAL stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $4,617,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $1,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.