Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 11th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.