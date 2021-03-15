Western Digital Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Digital in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Digital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $175,461,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after buying an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Western Digital by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after buying an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

