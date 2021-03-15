Western Midstream Partners, LP to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

WES stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 3.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 193,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

